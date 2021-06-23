Been to Illinois Lately? You May Have $56 Mil. Waiting for You There

It's once again time for the city to unleash hunters out to help reduce the growing deer population with the annual Urban Deer Hunt. In looking to find that out, it turns out Cedar Rapids was one to join the fray over ten years ago. The official answer from Jason Andrews, who manages the Urban Deer Hunt Cedar Rapids, said in HowStuffWorks back in 2020, "Urban deer hunting is a management practice used in many cities and suburban areas across the United States." In short, it's for population control. Some may find it needless to purposely kill off these beautiful creatures, but they cause their share of issues.