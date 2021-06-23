Cancel
SF Giants, Angels matchup between Ohtani, Gausman features first-of-its-kind occurrence

Cover picture for the articleWhen Gabe Kapler and Joe Maddon turned in their respective lineups for Wednesday's matchup between the Giants and Angels, the two managers guaranteed the game would feature a first-of-its-kind occurrence. It's been 48 years since the American League implemented the designated hitter and 24 years since the Giants participated in MLB's first-ever interleague game and for the first time on Wednesday, a National League club will use a designated hitter in a game in which an American League team won't.

