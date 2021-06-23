SF Giants, Angels matchup between Ohtani, Gausman features first-of-its-kind occurrence

The PLAY: New York Mets +100 C Morton (RHP), M Stroman (RHP) Must Start. Starting pitcher edge here goes to the Mets. Charlie Morton was strong in his last outing, probably his best start of the season. But the old pro has been pretty average on the road and Morton has had plus game scores in back to back starts only once all season. Marcus Stroman has been solid all season and rates the comparative edge tonight. Season offensive data points to the Mets as well, although they have not hit much over the past week or so. Bullpen advantage on the Mets side, especially factoring in home and away splits. Going the full game route here with the Mets.