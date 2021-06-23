SF Giants, Angels matchup between Ohtani, Gausman features first-of-its-kind occurrence
When Gabe Kapler and Joe Maddon turned in their respective lineups for Wednesday's matchup between the Giants and Angels, the two managers guaranteed the game would feature a first-of-its-kind occurrence. It's been 48 years since the American League implemented the designated hitter and 24 years since the Giants participated in MLB's first-ever interleague game and for the first time on Wednesday, a National League club will use a designated hitter in a game in which an American League team won't.www.giants365.com