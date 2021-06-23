Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Cops: Bicyclist Crashes, Drops Gun, Gets Arrested

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A bicyclist in Atlantic City was involved in a crash Monday night and then arrested on a weapons charge. Police say 22-year-old Dennis Rodgers of Atlantic City was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility after being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property. Just before...

wobm.com
Community Policy
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicyclist#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Atlantic City Police: Man Found Hanging From a Tree

The Atlantic City Police Department has launched an investigation after a man's body was found hanging in a tree Friday afternoon. Authorities say the scene unfolded around 2:45 when officers were called to New Hampshire and Melrose Avenues. Medical personnel and the Atlantic City Fire Department arrived at the scene...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Barnegat home was center of recent drug activity across Ocean County

From Barnegat to Toms River, Detectives have arrested four residents involved in recent drug activity across Ocean County. Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force, the Barnegat Police Department Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division, Toms River Police Department Special Enforcement Team, Stafford Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit, Ocean Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lacey Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have been running an investigation into narcotics activity of late and as a result of their findings, Elex Hyman, 49, of Barnegat, Jaime Steen, 38, of Barnegat, Jessie Jackson, 38, of South Toms River and Alicia Walker, 44, of Union Beach are all now facing charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Wednesday.
Lebanon, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Dad rescues his kids from NJ’s second-deepest lake

LEBANON — A father rescued his two children from Round Valley Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon, according to the State Park Service. After a bystander reported that a fourth individual may have been involved in the emergency, the State Park Police had a dive team search the reservoir “to ensure everyone's safety.” The dive team confirmed that no drowning occurred, according to Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman Caryn Shinske.