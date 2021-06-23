U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin's C.U.R.B. Act seeks to cut federal regulations on businesses

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, has introduced a bill that would require federal agencies to eliminate two regulations for every one they add. The C.U.R.B. (Cut Unnecessary Regulatory Burden) Act would codify into law an executive order known as the “two-for-one deregulation rule” issued by former President Donald Trump. Franklin asserted that federal regulations cost the economy almost $1.9 trillion per year, or nearly $15,000 per household.