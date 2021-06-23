Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin's C.U.R.B. Act seeks to cut federal regulations on businesses

The Ledger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, has introduced a bill that would require federal agencies to eliminate two regulations for every one they add. The C.U.R.B. (Cut Unnecessary Regulatory Burden) Act would codify into law an executive order known as the “two-for-one deregulation rule” issued by former President Donald Trump. Franklin asserted that federal regulations cost the economy almost $1.9 trillion per year, or nearly $15,000 per household.

www.theledger.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Business
Lakeland, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The Heritage Foundation#National Taxpayer Union#Democrats#The U S House#District 15#Rsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...