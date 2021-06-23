Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citrus County, FL

Sound Off calls

Citrus County Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you again to the nice lady who was ahead of us in line at Walmart Saturday (June 19). She found out it was my granddaughter’s friend’s birthday and bought a $15 gift card on the spot and handed it to her. She had no way of knowing that 11-year-old has spent the last few years without a home, staying with a string of friends and relatives, often without either parent. We came back to Walmart the next day to use the gift card and that sweet girl used some of it to buy gifts for another friend’s birthday, complete with tissue paper and a gift bag. In spite of her own needs, she paid it forward. Kindness is contagious.

www.chronicleonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
Citrus County, FL
Society
County
Citrus County, FL
City
Mcintosh, FL
Local
Florida Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Thrift Stores#News Brief#Court#Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Walmart
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...