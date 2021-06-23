Sound Off calls

Thank you again to the nice lady who was ahead of us in line at Walmart Saturday (June 19). She found out it was my granddaughter’s friend’s birthday and bought a $15 gift card on the spot and handed it to her. She had no way of knowing that 11-year-old has spent the last few years without a home, staying with a string of friends and relatives, often without either parent. We came back to Walmart the next day to use the gift card and that sweet girl used some of it to buy gifts for another friend’s birthday, complete with tissue paper and a gift bag. In spite of her own needs, she paid it forward. Kindness is contagious.