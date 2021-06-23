“Just In Case Woman” Video Dance Installation (June 26-July 16)

Feminist Perspectives on Survival and Safety | A video dance-installation. The Just In Case Woman dance installation explores the relationship between survival and the search for safety in the 21st century. The installation features an array of chambers that will explore the changing roles, responsibilities and expectations of women in our fast paced, complex, and unsteady world. This installation invites audience members to deconstruct personal survival and the search for safety through a critical lens– looking at how women are impacted by the broader economic and social systems that govern society. This installation highlights how these systems prioritize production and consumerism over creativity, nature, time, and community, thereby creating a life out of balance.