SF Giants notes: How to beat Ohtani the pitcher, why Dubón was emotional after home run

Gausman might be the only pitcher in the majors with a comparable splitter as he's racked up 70 strikeouts in 143 at-bats to end against his splitter, so he's a bit disappointed he's facing Ohtani in a game in which the Giants will use a designated hitter. I was hoping that I could hit against him because I wanted to see what his split looks like," Gausman said. Not that I think I could hit it, I would just love to be able to see it.