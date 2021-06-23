Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants notes: How to beat Ohtani the pitcher, why Dubón was emotional after home run

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGausman might be the only pitcher in the majors with a comparable splitter as he's racked up 70 strikeouts in 143 at-bats to end against his splitter, so he's a bit disappointed he's facing Ohtani in a game in which the Giants will use a designated hitter. I was hoping that I could hit against him because I wanted to see what his split looks like," Gausman said. Not that I think I could hit it, I would just love to be able to see it.

www.giants365.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Sf Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Angels’ Ohtani will compete in home run derby

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12. The Los Angeles Angels star will be the first Japanese-born player in the derby, held the night before the All-Star Game. The 26-year-old outfielder, designated hitter and...
Posted by
FanSided

SF Giants: How the current bullpen was constructed

It may surprise many SF Giants fans, but the bullpen has been quietly on the rise as they have the sixth-lowest ERA (3.36) in baseball. There have been a couple of notable blowups such as on Opening Day when the bullpen squandered a six-run advantage to Seattle or when they lost a four-run lead against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in May.
MLBgiants365.com

Pitcher Sam Coonrod returns to Oracle Park: ‘I have nothing but good things to say’ about SF Giants

In his first trip back to Oracle Park since a January trade sent him to the Philadelphia Phillies, former Giants right-hander Sam Coonrod praised his former club for the way it handled the transaction. I don't think anybody expects to be traded, but they were great about it," Coonrod said. Farhan (Zaidi), Gabe (Kapler), (Andrew Bailey), they all called me, thanked me, said very good things and I said very good things about them.
MLBFox47News

Shohei Ohtani to hit in All-Star Home Run Derby

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12. The Los Angeles Angels star will be the first Japanese-born player in the derby, held the night before the All-Star Game. “I always wanted to see...
MLBThe Tribune

Shohei Ohtani announces participation in 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field

The game’s most breathtaking act is coming to launch longballs in LoDo. On Friday, Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani announced his participation in the 2021 Home Run Derby, which will be held July 12 at Coors Field. Count Rockies manager Bud Black as one of millions of baseball fans eager to...
MLBEast Bay Times

SF Giants-Angels matchup between Ohtani, Gausman features a first in MLB history

ANAHEIM — When Gabe Kapler and Joe Maddon turned in their respective lineups for Wednesday’s matchup between the Giants and Angels, the two managers guaranteed the game would feature a first-of-its-kind occurrence. It’s been 48 years since the American League implemented the designated hitter and 24 years since the Giants...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: Wacky Win Over Angels After Ohtani, Gausman Duel

What we learned as Giants win wacky game vs. Angels in extras originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kevin Gausman against Shohei Ohtani might have been the matchup of the year in MLB so far, and both pitchers lived up to the hype. But they were not the story of Wednesday's game. Not even close.
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

How a trade could be part of the SF Giants’ solution to their roster crunch

The Giants just keep rolling. With a 12-6 record in June following a 6-1 homestand at Oracle Park, the Giants own the best record in the majors at 46-26 and will now try to maintain their momentum against three difficult opponents during a challenging seven-game stretch that begins Tuesday in Anaheim.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Shohei Ohtani continues home run tear as Angels win

Shohei Ohtani continued his home run onslaught, helping lead the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani, who announced on Friday he would participate in the Home Run Derby during baseball's All-Star festivities next month, has hit five home runs in his past five games, increasing his season total to 22, one behind Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Giants wait out Ohtani, beat Angels in 13 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday. Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and...
MLBgiants365.com

Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer lead Dodgers over Giants

Mookie Betts belted his 10th home run of the season and pitcher Trevor Bauer allowed two runs over six innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a win in a rivalry series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Betts went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in the 3-2 triumph Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Bauer allowed eight hits, threw eight strikeouts and improved to 8-5 in 2021.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants pitching prospect Gregory Santos suspended 80 games for PEDs

Major League Baseball has suspended one of the Giants' top pitching prospects 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs. Gregory Santos, 21, who made his major-league debut in April, tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the league announced Tuesday. The suspension is without pay and effective immediately.
MLBNBC Sports

Why Dubon couldn't hide emotions after homer in Giants' win

Mauricio Dubon spent all of the 2019-20 offseason preparing to be the Giants' most versatile player, but a funny thing happened soon after the sport returned last July. Within three weeks, Dubon tucked his infield gloves in a bag and never looked back. Dubon was the everyday center fielder for...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants demote struggling Mauricio Dubón to minors

LOS ANGELES — For one of the most pivotal at-bats in Monday’s series opener at Dodger Stadium, Giants manager Gabe Kapler summoned Curt Casali to pinch hit. With one out and runners at second and third, the Giants needed a fly ball to tie the score or a base hit to take the lead, but Casali struck out.
MLBYardbarker

Austin Martin Named To MLB Futures Games

Toronto's top hitting prospect is getting some recognition. Toronto's second-ranked prospect, and top hitter, Austin Martin, will represent the team at the 2021 MLB Futures Game in Denver. Martin was one of 50 baseball prospects chosen to participate in the event, following Toronto's Bo Bichette and Nate Pearson who participated...