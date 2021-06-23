Cancel
Tidal Commerce Selected as Preferred Provider by the American Academy of Dermatology

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Tidal Commerce, an innovative financial technology and payment processing company, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Academy of Dermatology to be the preferred vendor of merchant services for their members nationwide. With a membership of more than 20,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations.

Small BusinessChar-Koosta News

Commerce announces grants to grow 14 Native American-owned small businesses

MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced $86,500 in funding to support the growth of 14 Native American-owned small businesses through the Tribal Tourism Digital Business Development Grant at the Montana Department of Commerce. “Native-owned and tourism-related businesses were hit especially hard by COVID-19,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said....
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech Klarna Selects Embedded Finance Platform Liberis to Provide Revenue-based Financing to E-Commerce Clients

Fintech firm Klarna has chosen embedded business finance platform Liberis in order to help it with providing its digital commerce customers with revenue-based financing options. The deal between Liberis and Klarna will see the BNPL Fintech company’s 250,000+ merchant partners in 17 different countries provided with flexible financing, pre-approved with...
Economythepaypers.com

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems, Switch Commerce partner to provide payment tools and integrations

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems (APPS), a US-based technology and financial services solutions provider, and Switch Commerce, a debit processing platform provider, have formalised a strategic partnership to provide a suite of payment tools and integrations. These payment tools and integrations aim to allow merchants, independent software vendors, processors, and banks access...
Businessmartechseries.com

AdCellerant Wins Globee® Gold in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards

AdCellerant Named Winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. AdCellerant announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named AdCellerant’s Account Management team a winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize achievements in sales, service, support, and business development from all over the world.
Businessaithority.com

Melaleuca, Inc. Selects Verdant As PLM Implementation And Software Provider

Verdant a provider of consulting, SaaS products, and development services—announced that Melaleuca, Inc. has selected Verdant as their Oracle PLM Cloud implementation partner. Additionally, Verdant’s Digital Formulation Workbench and COG-based compliance offerings were selected to provide streamlined capabilities around product prototyping and simulation, labeling, and global compliance. “We are pleased...
Businessaithority.com

Hodlnaut Selects Fireblocks To Provide Robust Security For Digital Assets

The Singapore-based Crypto Lending Platform Partners With Fireblocks For Its Multi-layer Security Technology. Hodlnaut announced a partnership with Fireblocks, a leading enterprise-grade platform providing a secure infrastructure for storing, issuing, and moving digital assets. The Singapore-based crypto lending platform strives to deliver the most secure user experience and is confident Fireblocks will help it provide that experience.
Retailtheticker.org

Baruch student launches e-commerce CBD provider

Dimitrios Mano, 21, is the founder of Bloom Express, a CBD provider that uses an online platform to provide a quick service that will accommodate customers’ needs while also showcasing the most up-to-date cannabis research from various research centers across the country. Bloom was launched in April of 2019 by...
Gamblingthepaypers.com

Shift4 Payments to be the preferred payments provider for BetMGM

Shift4 Payments has announced that it will be the preferred payments provider for BetMGM, a US-based online gaming and sports betting platform. Shift4 will power online gaming and sports betting transactions through BetMGM’s website and mobile application, using the company’s end-to-end processing technology. Shift4’s payment platform features PCI-validated point-to-point encryption and tokenization technology to deliver an integrated payment solution.
Economyfreightwaves.com

E-commerce fulfillment provider TLSS seeks to acquire SalSon Logistics for $90M

Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc. (TLSS) (OTC: TLSS) announced Monday it entered into an agreement on Tuesday to acquire all of the outstanding shares of SalSon Logistics. The Jupiter, Florida-based e-commerce fulfillment provider said the $90 million purchase price includes $50 million in cash, 19.9% of TLSS stock and $20 million in seller financing.
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

Stem becomes investment platform CleanCapital's preferred storage provider with new partnership

Energy storage firm Stem and clean energy investment platform CleanCapital announced a financing partnership that will see the California-based technology firm become CleanCapital's preferred storage provider. CleanCapital, which has acquired more than 230 MW of solar assets across 18 states, recently announced a $300 million investment commitment from Manulife Investment...
BusinessMySanAntonio

NFP Ventures Makes Investment in Harness Wealth

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. NFP Ventures, the early-stage investment arm of NFP, today announced a Series A investment in Harness Wealth (“Harness”). Harness is a wealth management solution for next generation wealth builders seeking financial, estate, and tax advice. Harness offers a personalized, tech-enabled approach, making it easy to engage with financial planning and advisory services firms based on specific needs and circumstances.
San Antonio, TXtexasbreaking.com

Coronavirus Delta Variant Has Spread To San Antonio And It Is Expanding Rapidly

COVID-19 Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, is spreading across San Antonio and already accounts for around 20% of cases, according to public health experts. Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, who manages the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, has urged people who have not been vaccinated yet or who have only received one dose should get their injections.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Buys Infor Business from Avaap

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avaap, a leading advisory and technology management firm, today announced the sale of its Infor business unit to ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). Avaap Infor will become part of ASGN Apex Systems' division effective today.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2027 - Fireclick, Sitecore Inc., Intershop, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., LongJump CRM

Nowadays, companies invest considerable sums in advertising new pharmaceutical products, thereby generating profits for the pharmaceutical industry. Digitization has had a decisive effect on the marketing strategies of the various players in the pharmaceutical industry market. The strong competition in the pharmaceutical industry has caused healthcare to invest in digital and physical marketing companies, which has resulted in the market size market value of big data pharmaceutical advertising.
Economymartechseries.com

Nexsys Technologies and Nationwide Partner to Digitize Communication Between Mortgage Lenders and Homeowners Insurance Providers

Nexsys Technologies, a FinTech company and subsidiary of Rocket Companies providing a suite of essential digital solutions for mortgage origination and closing, today announced it is partnering with Nationwide to deliver real-time insurance verifications using Nexsys Clear HOI. The groundbreaking tool automates the communication between mortgage lenders and insurance providers, creating a streamlined and automated experience for verifying the existence of a homeowners policy.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

MAS grants brokerage license to LiquidX

LiquidX has received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to offer insurance brokerage services in the country. LiquidX is a global fintech solutions provider for working capital, trade finance, and insurance. LISS can now help banks, asset managers and funds, and corporates of all sizes in Singapore to access, automate, and streamline Trade Credit Insurance coverage via the LiquidX 360 platform.