MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - July 4 is just around the corner and medical professionals are reminding families to stay safe during their celebrations. It was estimated that fireworks were involved in 10,000 injuries that were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during 2019 and 73 percent of these injuries were between June 21 and July 21, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSP).