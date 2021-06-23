Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Syracuse Mets doubleheader vs. Buffalo set for Thursday

By Nate Mink
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Mets will play a doubleheader Thursday evening against Buffalo, with the earlier game serving as a make-up for Tuesday night’s sudden postponement. The scheduling change is a result of the abrupt postponement Tuesday night following a Mets player testing positive for Covid-19. Game 1 of...

www.syracuse.com
Community Policy
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
34K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Nimmo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#The Syracuse Mets#Nbt Bank Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...
MLBchatsports.com

Citi Field to return to full capacity for Monday's Mets-Braves doubleheader

The Mets announced on Wednesday that Citi Field will return to full capacity starting Monday, June 21, when the team plays a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. The club announced that social distancing and mask requirements at the ballpark have been eased effective immediately, and fans no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test and/or vaccination to enter the ballpark with a valid ticket.
MLBFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets lose late lead and fall to RailRiders, 10-7

The Syracuse Mets continued to be cursed in Moosic, PA as the Mets lost a late lead and fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 10-7, in ten innings on a walk-off three-run home run. Syracuse has now lost nine games in a row, including two straight games to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre despite holding leads of three runs or more in both games. All three Major League rehabbers with Syracuse had hits, with Michael Conforto going 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored, Albert Almora Jr. going 1-for-4 with a double, walk, and run scored, and Jeff McNeil going 2-for-4 with a double, RBI single, and a run scored.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Minors Recap: Conforto, McNeil, and Almora Play For Syracuse

AAA: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-11) 10, Syracuse Mets (11-27) 7. Albert Almora Jr. CF: 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K, .190/.292/.381. Travis Blankenhorn LF: 1-4, HR, BB, SB, .225/.304/.475. Patrick Mazeika C: 1-3, 2B, K, .283/.327/.435. Syracuse had three major leaguers rehabbing for them on Wednesday and they all produced. Conforto, Almora,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets seek runs in doubleheader against Nationals

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas can visualize a day in the not-too-distant future in which he is finally able to write out his optimal lineup card. That day will not be Saturday, when a New York team coming off its most anemic back-to-back games of the season will have to figure out a way to generate runs in a doubleheader.
MLBPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Mets drop 10th straight, 4-2 to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

A solid performance from designated hitter Travis Blankenhorn and the Mets bullpen wasn’t enough as Syracuse dropped their tenth straight contest, falling to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4-2, on Thursday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders (26-11) got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Hoy Park flared a one...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Evaluating Kris Bryant's Status for Thursday Vs. Mets

Cubs evaluating Bryant’s status for Mets finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was feeling better Wednesday, manager David Ross said, but didn't start against the Mets due to a bruised right thumb. Bryant exited Tuesday's game after getting hit in the hand by a...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets preview, Thursday 6/17, 6:10 CT

REMEMBER THIS? Today, the Cubs aim to avoid their first four-game sweep at the hands of the Mets in New York since June 30-July 3, 2016. Something pretty good happened later that year for the Cubs. NOBODY’S HITTING THIS SERIES, BUT OH, THOSE WALKS: Cubs pitching has limited the Mets...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets: Francisco Lindor fan of seven inning doubleheaders

Major League Baseball has changed dramatically in the wake of the pandemic. Due to a number of rules put into place, the game has had more changes in the past year than at almost any point in history. Some of these rules have caught the ire of fans and players alike. However, not every change has been considered a negative by the players, with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor voicing his support of one of those changes.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mets' Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Thursday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Guillorme has gone 3-for-15 with a run, 5 walks and 5 strikeouts during that time. Jose Peraza will start at second base and bat eighth. numberFire’s...
MLBelitesportsny.com

Mets at Nationals – Saturday Doubleheader Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, TV-Radio Info

The Mets look to sweep the Saturday doubleheader against the Nationals after taking Game One by a score of 5-1. Francisco Lindor certainly came to play in Game One of the Mets‘ Saturday doubleheader against the Nationals. The shortstop knocked in all five runs and hit two homers in what was a 5-1 victory for the Amazins.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Jacob deGrom likely to start in Mets-Braves doubleheader

There's one streak the New York Mets would like to see end for Jacob deGrom on Monday afternoon. DeGrom is expected to try to continue his historic start -- and prove he's fully healthy -- when he takes the mound for the Mets in one game of a doubleheader against the visiting Atlanta Braves.Though the right-handed deGrom (6-2, 0.54 ERA) said he plans to start, the Mets haven't officially announced either starting pitcher for the doubleheader. The Braves will go with right-hander Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58 ERA) and left-hander Kyle Muller (0-0, 18.00 ERA), though they didn't reveal which pitcher would start which game.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves fall to Mets in Game 1 of doubleheader, 4-2

The Atlanta Braves came up just short against Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets in a 4-2 loss in Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader. While Jacob deGrom’s performance was the headliner, Kyle Muller put up a heck of a performance in his first career start. The only blemish came in the first inning when Jonathan Villar walked to lead off the game and later came around to score on a wild pitch. The only “hit” that Muller allowed came in the second inning on what should have been an error after a miscommunication in the outfield between Guillermo Heredia and Ronald Acuña Jr.
MLBWashington Post

Jon Lester shows up for the Nationals, helping them split a doubleheader with the Mets

There was just a light cheer from the scattered crowd at Nationals Park, this being a seven-inning contest and not your typical complete-game opportunity. But by taking the mound in the seventh inning — despite his 95 pitches and the fresh and full bullpen behind him — Jon Lester tried to prove that, at 37 years old, he still can handle a big workload when the Washington Nationals need him to.
MLBPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Mets swept by Buffalo, losing streak now at 15

Syracuse, NY - Syracuse and Buffalo met Thursday night for a doubleheader at NBT Bank Stadium with the Bisons taking both games to hand the Mets their 14th and 15th straight losses, 8-5 and 5-4. In game one, things got ugly for Syracuse in the sixth. Szapucki returned for another inning of work and gave up a leadoff walk to Smith and then a double to Rowdy Tellez. Trey Cobb came in to relieve Szapucki, and after retiring Christian Colon, Cobb surrendered a two-run double to Cullen Large to put Buffalo in front, 4-2. Herrera followed with a two-run home run to increase the Bisons lead to four, 6-2. That wasn’t all for Buffalo in the sixth, however. Later in the inning, Warmoth hit a double, and then Jonathan Davis delivered with a single to score Warmoth for a 7-2 advantage. The next batter, Valera, doubled to score Davis and put Buffalo up 8-2.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mets split doubleheader, lose more players to injuries

The Mets played their second doubleheader in three days. In the first game, Jacob deGrom returned to the mound and was once again breathtaking, shutting out the Atlanta Braves over five one-hit innings to lower his ERA to 0.50 (Zero! Point! Five! Zero!). The Mets jumped ahead in the first on a wild pitch that brought Jonathan Villar in from third, and broke the game open when Dominic Smith roped a bases-clearing double down the right field line in the fifth. Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer against Seth Lugo in the six to cut New York’s lead in half, but Edwin Díaz shut the door with a perfect seventh for a 4-2 victory.