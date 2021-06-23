Syracuse Mets doubleheader vs. Buffalo set for Thursday

Syracuse, NY - Syracuse and Buffalo met Thursday night for a doubleheader at NBT Bank Stadium with the Bisons taking both games to hand the Mets their 14th and 15th straight losses, 8-5 and 5-4. In game one, things got ugly for Syracuse in the sixth. Szapucki returned for another inning of work and gave up a leadoff walk to Smith and then a double to Rowdy Tellez. Trey Cobb came in to relieve Szapucki, and after retiring Christian Colon, Cobb surrendered a two-run double to Cullen Large to put Buffalo in front, 4-2. Herrera followed with a two-run home run to increase the Bisons lead to four, 6-2. That wasn’t all for Buffalo in the sixth, however. Later in the inning, Warmoth hit a double, and then Jonathan Davis delivered with a single to score Warmoth for a 7-2 advantage. The next batter, Valera, doubled to score Davis and put Buffalo up 8-2.