A breakdown could lead price to the neckline of a H&S pattern. EUR/USD is rolling over towards the June low at 11847, which if broken will lead to a more substantial line of support that could constitute the neckline of a broad head-and-shoulders pattern. But before worrying about the longer-term pattern, we will want to pay attention to how price action plays out at the June low. If it holds then perhaps a larger congestion pattern forms before trading lower. It will take a fair amount of work at this juncture to turn the outlook bullish. If the low fails, then watch for a decline to the would-be neckline running over from September in the mid-11700s. This would be a big level to test.