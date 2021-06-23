This year's Prime Day broke sales records

Though Prime Day just ended, the deals aren't slowing down as we head into July, and as the US prepares for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, retailers are kicking their annual Fourth of July sales into high gear. Whether you're planning for some outdoor fun or escaping the heat indoors, there are plenty of Fourth of July sales to take advantage of, from deals on tech and PC gear to furniture, mattresses, and even meal kits. The Fourth of July deals bonanza includes sales from major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart along with an eclectic mix of other stores, like eBay, Wayfair, and Newegg. For those shopping for Fourth of July laptop or computer deals, tech brands like HP and Lenovo are offering sales of their own, so it's worth shopping all the July 4th deals while you can. Most sales run through this weekend and end on Monday. Here's a quick look at some of the best Fourth of July deals and sales we're seeing this year.