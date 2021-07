It's that weekend when we all try and show Dad how much we love him via guessing at gifts he might want (because he always says he doesn't need anything) and maybe grilling him a steak or taking him out to lunch. My father had a specific request: He wants to eat oysters. Lots of them, at multiple places. As I mulled the raw bar landscape on Long Island, memories came trickling back of the wealth of places we have to get your halfshell on. Maybe I'll bump into you there?