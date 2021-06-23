How Midsized Companies Must Train Employees To Work To Standards

Talent is global. We knew this prior to the pandemic , but today the facilities for hiring personnel in any destination in the world have expanded and companies have already realized that it does not matter how close the person lives, but how productive and related to the organization they are. At the same time, in Latin America, professionals tend to seek to be able to work abroad, as they try to protect their income in a currency that is harder than that of their country of origin. But, here comes a new challenge: how to pay this great mass of employees or hired so dispersed by the planet?