How Midsized Companies Must Train Employees To Work To Standards

By Robert Sher
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
As midsized companies scale, the number of teams doing similar work grows, but the way they do those jobs can differ significantly – with mixed results. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) become essential – some at the working layer (warehouse, packers, sales, etc.) and some at the organizing layer (foremen, managers, etc.). Without clear processes, consistent across the company, efficiency and quality plummet. But are written SOPs enough? As you’ll learn, no.

