Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ can’t find workers to pick trash for $24 an hour

By Dan Alexander
Posted by 
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 9 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — What happens when you advertise a job that pays $24 an hour for three weeks and no one applies for it?. Mayor Paul Kanitra took his frustration to his Facebook page when no one applied for the job picking up trash in municipal parking lots on Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

