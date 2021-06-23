Cleaning Up for Chesapeake Country

An essential job that sometimes goes unappreciated was recognized last week on the Mayo peninsula. What was previously known as National Garbage Man Appreciation Day, now called Waste & Recycling Workers Week, is a time for American communities to stop and recognize some of the unsung heroes of their neighborhoods—waste collection workers. The residents of Mayo showed their appreciation by providing Pizza Bolis pizza, paid for by two anonymous donors, to some of the Gunther Refuse Service crews that work the area.