Stephen A. Smith Gets Cryptic Text About NBA Star’s Work Ethic [WATCH]

Things have gone from bad to worse in Philadelphia for former No. 1 overall pick, Ben Simmons, and Stephen A. Smith may have delivered the death blow. This morning on First Take, Stephen A. revealed a cryptic text messaged, received from someone "close to the situation" in Philadelphia with Simmons. The text referenced Simmons work ethic, coachability and general presence with the 76ers, and did not shed much positivity about him as a whole. Simmons was the target of much of the ire of Philly fans after the 76ers were ousted from the playoffs in seven games by Kevin Huerter and the Atlanta Hawks.