If you’re old enough to remember when MTV started — or old enough to remember when it only played music videos — than you’re no spring chicken anymore. MTV is just one of many historic brands owned by ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). Other iconic entertainment brands in the VIAC stock portfolio include Paramount, CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Showtime and many others. ViacomCBS has a library with approximately 140,000 television episodes and 3,600 films covering multiple genres such as comedy, sports, news, kids and feature films.