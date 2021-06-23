Chef Neal Fraser Comes to Ojai Valley Inn

As the rest of California gets used to being open in these hopefully waning days of COVID-19, the Ojai Valley Inn continues to enjoy a comfortable style of outdoor-oriented hospitality that was merely sharpened during the pandemic. The 2019 opening of The Farmhouse, a $20 million, culinary-focused event center, turned out to be epic timing, as the property’s large outdoor spaces and breezy indoors provided the ability to host meals and classes when most everywhere else was locked down.