Colorado Hubby Confessed to Strangling, Burying His Missing Wife: Police

A husband charged with killing his missing Colorado wife confessed to burying her after strangling her to death, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KKTV 11. Dane Kallungi allegedly delivered a chilling account to police of killing his wife Jespy Amaga Kallungi. “It was like I just turned around and was like shut up and I was sick of it and I mean really, I was just trying to like literally stop the words from coming out of her mouth for a second and then I realized that I did it for more than a second,” he said, according to the affidavit. “It looked like I did some damage and I freaked out and it looked like she was suffering.” Although Jespy disappeared in 2019, Kallungi allegedly confessed to an ex-wife in March that he had killed his current wife. Colorado Springs police arrested him on June 17.

