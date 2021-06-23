Intrepid Potash (IPI) Increases Potash Price by $90; TrioÂ® Price by $35

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.22.