James Sharman on EURO 2020, Sweden's rise, and Canadian women's national team

A handful of players from the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team riff on what the letters LFG — their rallying cry — stand for exactly. The flow of close-ups in the winning and timely doc “LFG,” from Jennifer McDonald to Samantha Mewis to Kelley O’Hara to Megan Rapinoe to Becky Sauerbrunn, has the feel of a pre-match kick around. Only, for all their ease, there’s also a focus that epitomizes the four-time World Cup victors.