James Sharman on EURO 2020, Sweden's rise, and Canadian women's national team
Rintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: James Sharman, Thomas Drance. Soccer analyst James Sharman talks about the recent matches at Euro 2020, and The Athletic’s Thomas Drance breaks down the Canucks news of the hiring of the Sedin twins. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.www.sportsnet.ca