2021 NBA Draft: Ranking the top-10 players at G-League Elite Camp

The second-ever G-League Elite prospect camp for the NBA Draft recently completed and there were several standout performers. The 2021 edition of G-League Elite samp, which saw 40 participants most of which were from the collegiate ranks, completed its second-ever camp this past weekend. There were several strong performances and three players — Carlik Jones, Aaron Wiggins and AJ Lawson — earned an invite to the NBA Draft combine as a result of their excellent efforts. With those three players, the G-League Elite camp has now sent 14 players to the NBA Draft Combine since 2019 and five of the 11 players that previously received an invite went on to get drafted.