Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 1.79% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.