Analog Devices (ADI) Gets $2.5B Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that it has successfully executed a $2.5 billion sustainability-linked senior revolving credit facility (the "facility"), replacing its existing $1.25 billion senior revolving credit facility. Half of the $2.5 billion facility will become available only upon the consummation of ADI's acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

www.streetinsider.com
