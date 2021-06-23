Analog Devices (ADI) Gets $2.5B Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility
Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that it has successfully executed a $2.5 billion sustainability-linked senior revolving credit facility (the "facility"), replacing its existing $1.25 billion senior revolving credit facility. Half of the $2.5 billion facility will become available only upon the consummation of ADI's acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.