Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Denim Bermuda Shorts Are Back—Here's How to Style Them

By Elizabeth Tamkin
Byrdie
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I think of denim shorts, I think of the iconic little cutoffs you can find walking down any street on any day in the summer. I personally favor the cutoff’s slightly more mature cousin, the Bermuda. I find denim Bermuda shorts more comfortable (they don’t ride up to cause that infamous leg pull every time you stand up, for instance), and they are just as versatile as shorter styles. They look good with so many pieces and give you enough coverage to play with proportions. Below, find seven denim Bermuda shorts-based outfits to get you started on how to style them.

www.byrdie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Shorts#Bermuda Shorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelglamourmagazine.co.uk

Princess Diana-approved cycling shorts are back for another summer, so here are 15 styles to buy RN whether you're exercising or not

Princess Diana was a HUGE fan. Just a few short months ago, we took our beloved high waisted jeans back out of the drawer and began socialising in them again. With life returning to normality at the pace of a snail, we never thought we'd see the day we'd be stood ordering a drink from the bar in our actual shoes. But here we are, and boy have we missed it.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Shop the Criss-Cross Denim Trend Because It’s Here to Stay

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Straight legs, skinnies, and boyfriend jeans are mainstay silhouettes in most denim wardrobes. But for an au courant refresh, look no further than the best criss-cross jeans of the season. Featuring overlapping waists from high-rise to low-slung, this asymmetrical denim look flaunts a freshness that reads subtle and not overly trendy. Instead, it’s a restrained play on modernity that celebrates the timelessness of denim, whether you style yours with a tailored shirt or blazer, feminine blouse, or effortless basics like tees, tanks, and knits.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Say Yes to the Shoe: 16 Pairs of Shoes for Walking Down the Aisle

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While most of the attention is usually put on the dress, wedding shoes are equally as important. Even if you’ve selected a ball gown that completely covers your feet, an exquisitely made shoe has the power to help you stride with confidence and walk tall down the aisle on your special day.
ApparelCosmopolitan

The best denim shorts to shop at every budget

The best denim shorts can be hard to find - a bit of style unicorn, if you will. I've already found my perfect pair (they're mid-length, loose fitting, and unfussy), but there's a honestly a cute style for every occasion. Plus, they're just so bloody useful! When it's boiling hot outside and you've got a date with a cocktail, paperbag denim shorts easily replace your faithful skinnies in the "jeans and a cute top" formula. Picnic in the park? Comfy long denim shorts and a crop top will do the trick. Plus, there's colour to play with: white, black, blue, and everything in between.
Theater & DanceTeen Vogue

17 Cowboy Boots to Wear With Your Summer Looks

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots might not be as controversial as Crocs – but they are definitely up there. Just like the latter, cowboy boots can prove quite tricky to style – but nothing is impossible – and, as fashion keeps looking back to the '90s and early '00s for inspiration, it only makes sense that celebs, designers, and influencers would bring cowboy boots back.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Yep, We Already Know 7 Key Fashion Trends That Will Dominate in 2022

There’s a brand new set of runway shows that just debuted for the resort 2022 season, so if you’re ready for some fashion newness there is plenty to dig into right now. The season is stocked with fresh new takes on fashion that is primed for 2022, but if you’re an early adopter who is ready to try out some of the pieces long before next year, there are some key trends to have on your radar.
Apparelmoneysavingmom.com

Women’s Denim Shorts only $12.74 + shipping!

Wow! If you need cute denim shorts for summer, this is a great deal!. Today only, Zulily has these Women’s Denim Shorts for just $14.99! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout making them just $12.74!. Choose from several different styles.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor wows in figure-hugging dress and heels

Phoebe Dynevor celebrated Wimbledon in style when she attended a VIP event in a stunning outfit. The Bridgerton actress was spotted at the Champagne Lanson suite at the tennis tournament wearing a figure-flattering olive-coloured dress and strappy white heels. Phoebe was fortunate enough to watch the championship while indulging in...
Apparelenstarz.com

How To Dress On Trend This Summer

When the weather heats up, it's time to look forward to styles that keep you feeling and looking cool at the same time. A variety of summer fashion trends can update your wardrobe in no time. Here's how to wear some of the biggest trends this season. White Sneakers. If...
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

How This Season’s Runways Are Inspiring Our Summer Wardrobe

Sometimes there's a disconnect between the runways and the point of fashion consumption. Though we bear witness to these catwalks of designer ensembles multiple times a year, those particular items don't actually hit stores until almost a year later. Not to mention, the luxury price point is sometimes unattainable. That doesn't mean you can't engage with a fashion show, however. The runway offers more than luxury items you wish you could afford; they offer ideas. Perhaps you see a color similar to something you have gathering dust in your closet or have two items you can layer together to create something of a similar style. Or they can simply inspire your next shopping trip. Below, we've recreated three runway looks you can wear right now.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Fruity Hues Are The Fashion Crowd’s New Source Of Vitamin C

Move over millennial pink, this summer is all about vitamin-packed berry brights. Citrusy, look-at-me shades are everywhere, with the It-girls championing fruit bowl hues from tangerine and raspberry pink to cherry red and yellow. Rihanna has sought out a sartorial health kick from apple green. A silky shirt from Supriya...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Rihanna Styled Her Date-Night Outfit In The Most Unexpected Way

Piecing together the perfect date-night look is, without question, a form of high art. Whether it’s your first time hanging out with a potential beau or it’s a casual rendezvous with your longtime partner, you want your outfit to represent your personality while also matching the evening’s vibe. For Rihanna, that meant wearing a fashion-forward yet widely unconventional ensemble, which is par for the course for the experimental style icon. On June 23, Rihanna wore a fuzzy bucket hat and slip dress while out on a date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Celebrity Stylist Maeve Reilly on the Must-Have Shoes of the Summer

With summer officially here, there’s one shoe you must have in your closet, and it’s the strappy high heel sandal, according to celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly. “I’m very obsessed with the strappy sandal. I can’t get one of my lovely ladies out of this awesome, affordable Femme LA heel. We literally have them in every color,” said Reilly, who is responsible for the street style and red carpet looks of clients Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and Ciara, among others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy