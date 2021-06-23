Denim Bermuda Shorts Are Back—Here's How to Style Them
When I think of denim shorts, I think of the iconic little cutoffs you can find walking down any street on any day in the summer. I personally favor the cutoff’s slightly more mature cousin, the Bermuda. I find denim Bermuda shorts more comfortable (they don’t ride up to cause that infamous leg pull every time you stand up, for instance), and they are just as versatile as shorter styles. They look good with so many pieces and give you enough coverage to play with proportions. Below, find seven denim Bermuda shorts-based outfits to get you started on how to style them.www.byrdie.com