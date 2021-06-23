Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Yellen says without debt limit hike, U.S. could face August default risk

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged Congress to raise or suspend the federal debt limit as soon as possible, warning that if lawmakers fail to act, the United States could face a serious risk of default as soon as August. “I think defaulting on the...

kdal610.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Debt#U S Treasury#National Debt#Reuters#Senate Appropriations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US deficit to hit $3 trillion in 2021: CBO

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday projected the U.S. deficit to reach $3 trillion in 2021 and average $1 trillion per year over the next decade. The new forecast released by the nonpartisan budget scorekeeper for Congress showed the deficit falling $130 billion from 2020 but ending three times higher than the 2019 budget shortfall. The deficit will reach its second-highest level since 1945, according to the CBO projections, and equal roughly 13 percent of U.S. gross domestic product.
U.S. PoliticsNBC New York

130 Nations Agree to Support U.S. Proposal for Global Minimum Tax on Corporations

WASHINGTON - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Thursday that a group of 130 nations has agreed to a global minimum tax on corporate profits. "For decades, the United States has participated in a self-defeating international tax competition, lowering our corporate tax rates only to watch other nations lower theirs in response. The result was a global race to the bottom: Who could lower their corporate rate further and faster? No nation has won this race," said Yellen in a statement on the accord.
U.S. Politicshot96.com

U.S. CBO projects 2021 deficit at $3 trillion, sees stronger growth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government’s budget deficit will decline slightly to about $3 trillion in fiscal 2021 despite higher coronavirus aid spending, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday, citing a stronger rebound in economic growth and tax revenues compared to previous forecasts. The CBO said in updated forecasts...
BusinessNBC San Diego

U.S. Deficit to Total $3 Trillion in Fiscal 2021, Budget Panel Says

The federal government will be swimming in $3 trillion of red ink by the end of fiscal 2021, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate Thursday that swelled 33% from the last forecast. As a result of multiple stimulus measures aimed at combating the pandemic's economic impact, Congress will run...
Dallas, TXbondbuyer.com

Kaplan says Fed will avoid 2013 taper tantrum this time around

The Federal Reserve’s tapering of its asset purchases, which he hopes will start “soon,” will run smoother this time around because investors already know that a move is being discussed, said Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan. “I want it to get out into the market, and I...
Congress & Courtskitco.com

U.S. Treasury distributes $13.1 bln to tribal governments

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that it has disbursed more than $13.1 billion in COVID-19 assistance to tribal governments under the American Rescue Plan Act, or about 65% of the $20 billion in tribal appropriations. The Treasury said that milestone triggers the opening of...
Credits & Loanskdal610.com

U.S. EXIM Bank says 2020 financing volume still far below global rivals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Export-Import Bank of the United States said on Wednesday it remained far behind its global competitors in financing volume in 2020 even as overall financing activity fell due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its annual competition report https://www.exim.gov/sites/default/files/reports/competitiveness_reports/2020/EXIM_2020_CompetitivenessReport_Web-Ready_Single%20pages.pdf to Congress, EXIM said it authorized $1.8 billion...
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

US Treasury Secy speaks with FM Sitharaman

Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen spoke with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax. "Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with...
Economyactionforex.com

Global National Debt: Is America Really Close To Default?

Recently, Moody’s released a last year’s report on global government debt. Based on this document, the pandemic and its consequences led to an annual increase in countries’ external debts by $32 trillion, to $290.6 trillion. In Q4 2020, this amount increased to 105% of world GDP, whereas before the pandemic, it was “only” 88%.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Yellen talks about the threat of a default

Currencies drift on Monday. Choppy trading in metals continues. Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Rain, rain please go away, Chuck wants to go outside and play! We’re stuck in a weather pattern that keeps these Thunderstorms popping up at any time, and brother have they brought the rain! And according to my trusty weather app, we’ve got 3 more days of this weather pattern. Well, my trip to the oncologist yielded the news that I’ve lost another 9 lbs in the last month since last seeing her… I told her, “I was wondering why my pants keep falling down!” I’m waiting for the scheduling dept. to call me to give me the appt. to have an MRI of my brain… (spoiler alert: they won’t find one! HA!) No seriously, I’ve been experiencing really bad head aches for a week now, so the MRI will tell us why… I won’t beat around the bush here, with my history of cancer popping up like those Thunderstorms, anywhere and any place, I’m concerned about what the MRI will find… Most likely I’ve pinched a nerve in my neck that’s causing the head aches… Recall, I told you I had done something to the trap muscle in my neck about 10 days ago? One of my fave guitarists, Alvin Lee, and his band Ten Years After greet me this morning with their song: I’d Love To Change The World….
U.S. Politicswincountry.com

U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to attend G20 finance, climate meetings in Italy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will attend the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Venice, Italy, on July 9-10 to press U.S. policy priorities on taxes, climate change and an inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury said on Thursday. Yellen will meet...