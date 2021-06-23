Portage Biotech Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Westport, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) ("Portage" or the "Company") a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development of therapies and treatments targeting cancer treatment resistance, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares. In addition, Portage expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of the ordinary shares sold in connection with the offering. All of the ordinary shares in the offering are to be sold by Portage. This offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.