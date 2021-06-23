Cancel
Charlotte, NC

New west Charlotte housing development promises affordable housing in historic Black neighborhood

WCNC
WCNC
 7 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A historic Black neighborhood in west Charlotte will be the focus for a revitalization project that is set to be completed within three years. Habitat for Humanity, the Ally Charitable Foundation, and the City of Charlotte are coming together to launch a 40-home development that aims to address the city's shortage of affordable housing. Ally said in a news release only 15% of homes available for sale in Mecklenburg County meet the definition of "affordable" for households earning less than $50,000 per year, and that the development in The Meadows at Plato Price will help make inroads in addressing the issue.

www.wcnc.com
