Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Sunbit Selected by Volkswagen of America as the Preferred Buy Now, Pay Later Provider

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Sunbit, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services, announced it has been selected by Volkswagen of America as the preferred partner of Volkswagen of America’s eConnect Flexible Payment Program. After evaluating several financing providers throughout 2020, Volkswagen of America endorsed Sunbit as its preferred partner in offering access to flexible payment plans to its service and maintenance customers. Volkswagen has 636 dealerships across the nation, with 1 in 4 already using Sunbit technology.

www.chron.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbit Technology#Prweb#Volkswagen Of America#Automotive#Dba Tab Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Volkswagen considering buying majority stake in Europcar

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s Volkswagen confirmed on Thursday it is considering acquiring a majority stake in car rental company Europcar as it seeks to tap into the trend for consumers to rent rather than own a vehicle. Volkswagen said it was considering a potential transaction, together with investors Attestor and Pon...
Technologycisco.com

SAIC Volkswagen selects SD-Access to network its new EV plant

When the world’s largest car producer builds their factory in the world’s largest car market, they use the most modern technologies. They don’t produce yesterday’s carbon fueled cars and they certainly don’t depend on yesterday’s networking technology. So when Volkswagen, the world-wide leader in car manufacturing decided to build their...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Wanted To Buy Alfa Romeo

Volkswagen owns a lot of auto manufacturers, including Porsche, Bugatti, Bentley, and Audi, but it seems that the German automaker's appetite for world domination is insatiable. Recent comments made by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares have revealed that former Volkswagen boss Ferdinand Piech was very serious about buying Alfa Romeo. We can see how that would be beneficial for both parties, as Volkswagen would gain another iconic brand to manage and Alfa could have benefited from Volkswagen's leadership in much the same way that Audi, Lamborghini, and Porsche have. Remember, these all used to be embattled companies with contentious odds of long-term success before VW got involved.
EconomyThe Independent

Third of UK adults have used buy now, pay later schemes, Which? estimates

Around a third (33%) of the UK adult population have used buy now, pay later schemes, Which? estimates. The consumer group, which surveyed thousands of buy now, pay later (BNPL) users, said its findings challenge the stereotype of customers always being young adults who are looking to keep up with the latest fashion trends.
CarsGear Patrol

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos Is the Golf Replacement America Wants

How do you know the new Taos is a VW SUV? Well, its name begins with a "T," and a mouthful of vowels makes it hard to pronounce...so it must be a Volkswagen SUV. The Taos is VW's all-new entry-level compact crossover model for 2022, which slots in below the Tiguan. It's a de facto replacement for the Volkswagen Golf, which won't arrive stateside in base form.
Worldfinextra.com

Citi Australia enters buy now, pay later market

Citi Australia is taking on local buy now, pay later vendors Afterpay and Zip by joining forces with online retailer Kogan.com to allow credit cardholders to enter into an instalment loan at checkout. To access the service, customers need to log onto or create a Kogan.com account, enrol their Citi...
RetailNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As ‘Buy Now, Pay Later' Apps Become More Popular, Proceed With Caution

Retailers are making it easier than ever to make purchases with "buy now, pay later" loans. Also known as point-of-sale installment loans, they are a type of short-term financing that allow you to divide your purchases into monthly installments. Services that offer them, like Affirm, Klarna, Afterpay and Quadpay, are becoming more popular as consumers look to spread out the payments on large acquisitions, without using a credit card.
Personal FinanceWBIR

Recent survey finds 'buy now, pay later' programs booming

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Financial experts say from exercise equipment to furniture and more, buy now, pay later programs have been booming, especially over the pandemic. “It’s not just that they’re being used, it’s that over a quarter of people don’t consider them to be a real form of debt, so they’re becoming kind of dangerous in that sense," said financial specialist Matthew Frankel of The Motley Fool.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Afterpay Expands Buy Now, Pay Later Option to Top Retailers

Afterpay’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) service is now available at Amazon, CVS, Dell, Kroger, Macy’s, Nike, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, Target, Victoria’s Secret, Walgreens and Yeti for shoppers using the payment app. The company said the retailers and brands now accepting the payments option “represent almost half of all...
Retailmarketplace.org

Buy now, pay later. What’s the catch?

If you do any shopping online, you’ve no doubt seen offers to pay for that sweater or mattress in installments using services from Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and other fintech companies. These “buy now, pay later” startups got a boost from the growth in online shopping during the pandemic. The e-commerce...
WorldZDNet

Fave offers buy now, pay later option in Singapore, Malaysia

Fave has unveiled a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option in Singapore and Malaysia, where it has more than 6 million users. The service is immediately available as a pilot at more than 40,000 stores for Apple iOS customers, with access for Google Android users to follow next month. Called...
Gamblingthepaypers.com

Shift4 Payments to be the preferred payments provider for BetMGM

Shift4 Payments has announced that it will be the preferred payments provider for BetMGM, a US-based online gaming and sports betting platform. Shift4 will power online gaming and sports betting transactions through BetMGM’s website and mobile application, using the company’s end-to-end processing technology. Shift4’s payment platform features PCI-validated point-to-point encryption and tokenization technology to deliver an integrated payment solution.
Credits & LoansKOMO News

Are 'buy now, pay later' travel offers a good way to go?

Buy Now, Pay Later financing offers took off during the pandemic as a way for people to make expensive purchases online and stretch out the payments—often with no interest. As we head into the summer travel season, buy now, pay later finance options have moved to the travel space, available for booking flights, cruises, and hotel rooms.
Economythepaypers.com

Homebase selects Checkout.com as its online payments provider

Homebase, a UK-based home and garden improvement retailer, has selected Checkout.com as its online payments provider. Homebase, which is now live on the Checkout.com platform, selected the provider as part of its ongoing strategy for boosting the shopping experience for customers. Homebase offers over 35,000 products for the home and garden, with a range of delivery options and one-hour click and collect across its 150 stores throughout the UK and Ireland.
Technologythepaypers.com

Finflux launches Buy Now, Pay Later for online lenders in india

India-based alternative lender Finflux has announced the launch of Buy Now Pay Later, a new software product for financial services providers. The product is designed for different categories of financial services providers, including digital banks, neo banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFC), and mobile lending companies. Finflux offers BPNL in a...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Buy Now Pay Later Platform Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2021 to 2026 | Afterpay, Zippay, VISA, Sezzle, Affirm, Paypal,, Splitit

Global Buy Now Pay Later Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Buy now pay later platforms allow user to purchase products instantaneously and pay for it afterwards. This platform has become very popular in the recent 2-3 years, owing to the 'No Interest' benefit. Many buy now pay later platforms such as Afterpay do not charge interest for a defined period of time. Also, in BNPL platforms, the payment can be paid in installments.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

CAN BUY BONDS NOW

--- Lewiston people can now subscribe for United States bonds in quantities to suit their most extravagant desires. Postmaster Kress has received blanks from the treasury department, giving detailed information as to how to subscribe for a part of the $200,000,000 new bond issue and will furnish those interested with any information desired.