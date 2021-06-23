Sunbit Selected by Volkswagen of America as the Preferred Buy Now, Pay Later Provider

Volkswagen owns a lot of auto manufacturers, including Porsche, Bugatti, Bentley, and Audi, but it seems that the German automaker's appetite for world domination is insatiable. Recent comments made by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares have revealed that former Volkswagen boss Ferdinand Piech was very serious about buying Alfa Romeo. We can see how that would be beneficial for both parties, as Volkswagen would gain another iconic brand to manage and Alfa could have benefited from Volkswagen's leadership in much the same way that Audi, Lamborghini, and Porsche have. Remember, these all used to be embattled companies with contentious odds of long-term success before VW got involved.