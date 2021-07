A Texas man vaccinated against COVID with the Johnson & Johnson shot is in intensive care after he caught the Delta variant of the virus. Isaac Cary, a 64-year-old Uber driver, received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine in March, and started feeling ill in June, CBS Austin reported. At first, he thought he had allergies, and later said he has been in contact with a positive case, his friend Lisa Bovee told the news outlet. He is now on a ventilator.