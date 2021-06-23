DHI Group (DHX) Expands Share Buyback by Additional $12M
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program that permits the additional purchase of up to $12 million of the Company's common stock, increasing the overall share buyback program to $20 million. In February 2021, the Board of Directors authorized the purchase of $8 million of its common stock and, under the plan, the Company has purchased approximately $1.3 million of its stock to date. With this additional authorization, the Company now has $18.7 million of buyback capacity.