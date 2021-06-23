DHI Group (DHX) Expands Share Buyback by Additional $12M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ali Holding S.r.l. submitted a definitive proposal and merger agreement to the Board of Directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) to acquire all outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $24.00 per share in cash. The proposal represents a premium of 3.5% to the Welbilt closing share price on July 2, 2021, the last trading day prior to the July 5, 2021 definitive proposal, a premium of approximately 11.4% to the implied value of the all-stock transaction with The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) as of July 2, 2021, the last trading day prior to Ali Group submitting its proposal to Welbilt, and a premium of 53.6% to the closing share price on April 20, 2021, the last trading day prior to announcement of the Middleby Transaction.