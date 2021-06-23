Cancel
Civil rights trail book aims to make history easy to digest

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Killeen Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — By highlighting cities that played host to significant events during the civil rights movement, a new book aims to make that complex history easier to understand and to pass its legacy on to younger generations. “The Official United States Civil Rights Trail” companion book includes a timeline...

