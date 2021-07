The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 is sponsoring a Baylor Scott & White blood drive 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000 in Lott. The council is providing a pancake breakfast starting at 9am to anyone who signs up to give blood, as well as all parishioners of the Church of the Visitation.