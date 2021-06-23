Previewing the 2021 Texas 7-on-7 state championships

We have reached the midpoint of 2021, and it's time to take a look at the best Kansas State tweets from the last seven days. July marked the beginning of new NCAA name, image and likeness rules that now allow student-athletes to make money off of their own name. While no K-State student-athletes have appeared to land any brand deals so far, Shane Porter and his nearly 1 million followers on TikTok is a personality to look out for when it comes to potential promotions. Porter made headlines this week with a viral TikTok that featured him and some of his freshmen teammates in uniform dancing and lip syncing to 'Baby' by Justin Bieber. Let's just say that the video was generally not well-received by former Wildcat players.