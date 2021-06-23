Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Antivirus software creator John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwGFM_0adL8ycI00
Spain McAfee (AP)

John McAfee the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press.

Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favour of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.

Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the north-eastern Spanish city tried to revive McAfee, who was 75, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.

The statement did not identify the US tycoon by name, but said he was a 75-year-old US citizen awaiting extradition to the country.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antivirus Software#Prison#Extradition#Spanish City#Mcafee#The Associated Press#Catalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Top seed Ashleigh Barty knows improvements are needed

World number one Ashleigh Barty was happy to come through a tough second-round match with Anna Blinkova at Wimbledon despite not being at her best. The 25-year-old struggled on serve in a 6-4 6-3 win where she was broken twice in the first set before she fought back to triumph in one hour and 30 minutes.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Watch Princes William and Harry unveil statue of their mother, Diana Princess of Wales

Princes William and Harry reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on Thursday. In a statement released after the brief ceremony, the brothers said: “Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Emma Raducanu stuns Marketa Vondrousova to continue Wimbledon fairytale

Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu continued her Wimbledon fairytale with a sensational win over Marketa Vondrousova to make the third round. The 18-year-old was only handed a wild card into the main draw at late notice but backed up a round-one victory over Vitalia Diatchenko to claim the biggest triumph of her career on Wednesday with a 6-2 6-4 success on Court 12.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Spain opens probe into McAfee's death in jail

Spanish investigators Thursday probed the death of John McAfee who was found in his prison cell after an apparent suicide following a court decision approving his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges. McAfee was found dead just hours after a Spanish court said it had approved his extradition to the United States in a decision which could have been appealed.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Drug cartels using drones with explosives to attack cops in US and Mexico

Drug cartels are using weaponized drones armed with explosives to attack law enforcement in Mexico and the United States, equipping themselves like terror groups, authorities said. One drone operator with the Carteles Unidos cartel – who didn’t provide his name – told The Courier-Journal last week that the criminal organization...
Law EnforcementCNET

Russian-based DoubleVPN taken down by international law enforcement

The website for Russian-based virtual private network service DoubleVPN was taken down Tuesday and replaced with a notice from an international collective of US and European law enforcement agencies. As first reported by Bleeping Computer, the notice declared the service had been seized. The law enforcement collective, which includes the...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Public Safetyaudacy.com

Dr. Bitcoin pleads guilty

A man described as one of the bigger cryptocurrency marketers in North Texas has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business. Mark Alexander Hopkins, 42 Richardson, was charged by criminal information in March. Hopkins called himself “Dr. Bitcoin” for his understanding of the...
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

Cops seize criminal VPN used by ransomware gangs

The DoubleVPN virtual private network (VPN) service has been forced offline and servers seized in a coordinated law enforcement operation against the service, which is accused of providing a safe haven for malicious actors, including ransomware crews, to attack their victims. In an operation with echoes of recent stings against...
Economycryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Six Arrested, $2 Million In Pot Seized And ‘Pit Of Human Waste’ Discovered

Mountain Ranch, CA – A literal stinker of a bust in Calaveras County as a raid on an illegal grow uncovered a “pit of human waste.”. The sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit on Thursday (June 17) conducted a search on two adjoining addresses in the 9000 block of Avenue A in Mountain Ranch. When the unit arrived, Ten people were found living in primitive conditions at the site. It was clear by the stench that there were environmental issues, with deputies discovering a pit of human waste draining directly into the ground and an improvised shower, as pictured in the image box. Sheriff’s officials detailed that these structures were within 20-30 feet of a natural water drainage leading into a large pond, as shown in this map.