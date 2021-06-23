JPMorgan Says Beyond Meat (BYND) Breakfast Sandwich Discontinued at Dunkin

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Since food industry innovator and leader Brian Niccol joined Chipotle Mexican Grill (Nasdaq: CMG) as its CEO in 2018, the company has been virtually unstoppable. Within two years of his tenure, nearly all 2,500 Chipotle locations had been retrofitted for the future with digital ordering capabilities, and the business had rolled out approximately 100 “Chipotlanes,” giving customers the ability to digitally order ahead and pick up their food via drive-thru lines. This was well before other chains funded the infrastructure to prepare for the massive shift to off-premise dining due to the pandemic. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking any organization wants to have under a new CEO, so I was thrilled to talk to Niccol for the latest episode of Comparably and Entrepreneur’s Leadership Lessons series.