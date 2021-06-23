Cancel
Public Safety

John McAfee Dead: Antivirus Software Creator Found in Prison Cell

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, the creator of the McAfee anti-virus computer software, has been found dead in a prison cell. According to the AP, McAfee was discovered by officials at the Brians 2 penitentiary, where he was being held in, near Barcelona. At this time, CNBC reports that "McAfee’s lawyer told Reuters that McAfee apparently hanged himself." The news outlet notes that security personnel attempted to revived 75-year-old McAfee, but were unable to. The prison's medical team eventually certified his death.

