Hollywood actor Drake Bell, who starred as Drake on the popular Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and a felony charge of attempting to endanger children. According to Variety, Bell, who via Zoom virtually appeared at the pretrial hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, could face up to 18 months in prison and a USD 5,000 fine for the felony charge, and up to six months in county jail and a USD 1,000 fine for the misdemeanor. Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Trespasser Sentenced to Punishment of 180 Days in County Jail.