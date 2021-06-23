Cancel
Russia fires warning shots to deter UK warship in Black Sea

News-Democrat
 8 days ago

A Russian warship fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer from an area in the Black Sea near Crimea that Russia claims as its territorial waters. The incident marked the first time since the Cold War that Moscow has used live ammunition to...

#Ukraine#The Black Sea#Crimea#Russian#British#Nato#Ukrainian
