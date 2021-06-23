Cancel
Porter Robinson shares behind-the-scenes ‘Nurture’ tour preview

By Mitchell Rose
dancingastronaut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the tour supporting his seminal Nurture quickly approaching, Porter Robinson is giving fans a look at the work going into the live experience. Fans got a first live look at the new material when he performed at his Secret Sky 2 live streamed event, but it looks like Robinson is entirely revamping the performance to take on the road. In the behind-the-scenes video, Robinson shared the inspirations behind the planning process:

