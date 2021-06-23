PR's Top Pros Talk: Vanessa Wakeman

Imre brings on Jennifer Kurowski as senior vice president of creative. Kurowski joins imre from Digitas Health, where she most recently served as senior vice president and group creative director, working with direct-to-consumer and healthcare professional programs across such therapeutic areas as respiratory, immunology, neurology, women's health, rare disease and gastroenterology. At imre, she will share responsibility for enterprise-wide brand and creative strategy development and oversight, team mentorship and evolving creative services and new business initiatives, including strengthening the agency’s copywriting practice. “Jennifer joins us with a winning track record of partnering with brands to craft narratives that really hit on that deeper level,” said imre executive creative director Patrick Sullivan.