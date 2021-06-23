Meet Melody Yee, Shillington Graduate and Lead Graphic Designer at The Daily Edited
Before Shillington, Sydney graduate and boss-lady mom Melody Yee was already working in the creative industry, as a Graphics Manager for four big brands under major retail company Williams-Sonoma. But she began to feel stagnant in her role and wanted to expand her creative career. So she created a website of 99 reasons why she should study at Shillington to help herself decide—and the rest is history!www.shillingtoneducation.com