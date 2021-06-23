Cancel
EA Buys Warner Bros.’ Playdemic for $1.4B

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Electronic Arts has acquired mobile game studio Playdemic from Warner Bros. Games and AT&T’s WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion in cash. “This is the next step building on our strategy to expand our sports portfolio and accelerate our growth in mobile to reach more players around the world,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA.

Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

