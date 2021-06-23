Yonkers Co-op Board Moves Beyond Band-Aid Repairs
A decade ago, the nine-member board at a Yonkers co-op belonged to the if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it school of thought. As long as the need for major capital projects didn't appear urgent, the board kept monthly maintenance flat. Today, after changing management companies and getting a thorough engineer's report on the condition of the three buildings in the 404-unit, postwar property, the co-op board has transferred to the do-it-once-and-do-it-right school.