EA buys Golf Clash developer Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion

It has been confirmed by both EA and WarnerMedia that EA has purchased Playdemic, formerly Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic Ltd, for $1.4 billion. Playdemic is a primarily mobile developer that has is behind Golf Clash, a game that has had over 80 million downloads since its launch. Other games include Village Life, Gang Nation, and Gourmet Ranch. The news follows speculation that Warner was looking to sell off its gaming division, and while the company is not looking to get rid of every studio it does suggest it is willing to let go of some of its smaller groups.