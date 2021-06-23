Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

EA buys Golf Clash developer Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been confirmed by both EA and WarnerMedia that EA has purchased Playdemic, formerly Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic Ltd, for $1.4 billion. Playdemic is a primarily mobile developer that has is behind Golf Clash, a game that has had over 80 million downloads since its launch. Other games include Village Life, Gang Nation, and Gourmet Ranch. The news follows speculation that Warner was looking to sell off its gaming division, and while the company is not looking to get rid of every studio it does suggest it is willing to let go of some of its smaller groups.

www.thesixthaxis.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#Ea#Downloads#Ea#Golf Clash#Warnermedia#Games Playdemic Ltd#Village Life#Gang Nation#Gourmet Ranch#The Electronic Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Longevity
Related
BusinessSFGate

CASHét Entertainment Expands Digital Payment Service During COVID

CASHét Entertainment has enjoyed impressive growth during the COVID pandemic. The company, which handles accounts payable services for film and television productions, has reaped the rewards of its move into an all-digital offering. That’s been critical at a time when the transmissibility of COVID-19 had productions looking for ways to cut back on the handling of paper.
Video GamesEngadget

EA is reportedly developing a 'Dead Space' remake

EA is reportedly working on a remake of Dead Space. You read that right. After more than eight years of the franchise collecting dust, reports EA has tasked its to develop a of the first game in the series. According to writer Jeff Grubb, fans should expect an experience that uses the original game as a “strong foundation,” but features modern visuals and gameplay tweaks introduced in later Dead Space games.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Room 8 Studio opening Montreal location

Room 8 Studio is expanding into North America with the opening of Room 8 Studio Canada in Montreal, the co-development company announced today. The new office is the first of several parent company Room 8 Group (which also includes Dragon's Lake Entertainment) is expecting to open in the next two years.
BusinessEurogamer.net

Sony buys Returnal developer Housemarque

Sony has bought Returnal developer Housemarque. The Helsinki, Finland-based studio becomes the latest developer within the PlayStation Studios first-party operation. Terms were not disclosed. The addition of Housemarque, which has created a string of PlayStation exclusives including Super Stardust HD, Resogun and, most recently, PlayStation 5-exclusive Returnal, "enhances the creative...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bloodborne beat Sony’s revenue and profit targets on PS4

Bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank (2016), Shadow of the Colossus (2018), InFAMOUS: Second Son Y LittleBigPlanet 3 they exceeded the revenue and profit targets set by PlayStation at launch. The titles, belonging to the catalog of exclusives for PS4 consoles, fulfilled their commercial journey above expectations. The information, advanced by the...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

InFamous Second Son, Ratchet & Clank (2016) and Shadow of the Colossus (2018) Exceeded Revenue and Profit Targets

PlayStation-exclusives inFamous: Second Son, Ratchet & Clank (2016), Shadow of the Colossus (2018), Bloodborne, and LittleBigPlanet 3 all exceeded Sony’s revenue and profit targets. That’s according to the LinkedIn profile of former PlayStation Director of Marketing, Tim Kamienski, first spotted by Twitter user Timur222. Kamienski worked for Sony for five...
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

EA gains a top "Assassin's Creed" developer

Eric Baptizat, game director for "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," has joined EA's Motive studio as a game director on an unannounced project, after 16 years at Ubisoft. Baptizat started at Motive in April, but the move hadn't been covered in the press. Why it matters: No one person is responsible for...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

EA acquires Playdemic for $1.4bn

Electronic Arts has agreed to purchase Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion in an all-cash deal, the companies announced today. Founded in 2010, the Manchester, UK-based Playdemic is best known as the developer of the mobile and Facebook game Golf Clash. "We have enjoyed working with the talented team at...
FIFAcogconnected.com

Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of Mobile Game Golf Clash

Electronic Arts is a leader in the video game industry as it develops, publishes and creates major titles each year including FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Sims, Titanfall and more. Electronic Arts has been consistently acquiring companies over the years as it expands its umbrella and widens its scope in the video game industry. For example, Electronic Arts recently acquired Codemasters and Metalhead Software, companies known for their talent in developing games in the car racing and baseball worlds respectively. Electronic Arts is continuing their trend of acquisitions as today it announced that it would acquire Playdemic Ltd from Warner Bros. Games Ltd for USD$1.4 billion in cash.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Acquires Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), AT&T (NYSE: T) and WarnerMedia announced the sale of Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic, Ltd., the mobile games studio responsible for Golf Clash, to EA. Under the terms of the agreement, EA will acquire Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash.
BusinessTechCrunch

Electronic Arts buys mobile game studio Playdemic for $1.4 billion

Fresh off the $2.4 billion acquisition of Glu Mobile this past April, their biggest purchase to date, Electronic Arts announced Wednesday that they are buying Warner Bros. Games’ mobile gaming studio Playdemic for $1.4 billion in an all-cash deal. The Manchester studio is best known for its release “Golf Clash” which the studio boasts has more than 80 million downloads globally.
Video GamesVentureBeat

EA’s $1.4B Playdemic purchase strengthens its mobile strategy

Electronic Arts has acquired Golf Clash creator Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion in cash as EA shores up its sports game portfolio. That’s a lot of money for a development studio with just one game, but a free-to-play Golf Clash has been a big moneymaker, with 80 million downloads over the past four years. GamesBeat hears that Playdemic generated $200 million in revenue last year and had a profit (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA) of $80 million.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

EA pays $1.4 billion to acquire another mobile game developer

Electronic Arts announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Playdemic, the maker of the popular mobile game Golf Clash, from Warner Bros. Games for $1.4 billion in cash. The deal marks EA's second major mobile acquisition in six months, following its decision in February to acquire Glu Mobile for $2.1 billion.
Video GamesRely on Horror

Dead Space Revival Being Developed by EA Motive Say Multiple Sources

According to multiple sources, a potential Dead Space revival is on the way. Rumor has it that Motive, a Canadian studio owned by Electronic Arts, is developing a new title which will be a reimagining of the series, as opposed to a direct sequel. Motive is best known for the fun and addictive Star Wars: Squadrons, which released in October of last year.