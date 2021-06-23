Imagine Earth will be available on Xbox in July

Just a week ago, we checked in on Saga of Lucimia, the group-centric MMORPG that’s been in development since 2015; its most recent launch window was set for this year. Its public-facing comms had fallen rather quiet last year, and then in early 2021 we learned that the game’s founder and family members had silently ended work on the game they founded last fall and then parted ways with Stormhaven Studios. “Legal reasons” apparently prevented elaboration at the time. The remaining developers nevertheless maintained that they were “full steam ahead” on the game and promised “many exciting announcements on the horizon,” but those hadn’t materialized by our last post; all the devs would say was that testing on the game continued.