Imagine Earth will be available on Xbox in July
Serious Bros have confirmed that the enviroment based strategy simulator Imagine Earth will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S from July 9th. The game first entered early access on PC back in 2014 and it has been built upon since then, with the full version having been released last month. The Xbox version will have the same content as the PC version. Players will have to manage a colony while dealing with climate change which is impacting resource availability and diplomacy with other groups on the planet.