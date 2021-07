A 25-year-old Haverhill man was convicted today of stabbing one man to death and seriously injuring another outside a bar in Haverhill four years ago. After a six-day trial in Salem Superior Court, a jury found Hayden Delafuente guilty of second-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and armed assault with intent to kill. Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew S. Sabatino of Lawrence died after being stabbed Memorial Day weekend 2017 when trying to break up a fight on Washington Street in downtown Haverhill. Daniel Doore of Haverhill, now 34, was also stabbed five times, two of them to his lower back, and taken to Lawrence General Hospital as a result of the fight.