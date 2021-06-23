Cancel
Accounts in Transit: Bob Gold & Assocs. Lands Commit USA

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 13 days ago

Bob Gold & Associates adds Commit USA, a global technology services company specializing in custom software and IoT solutions. The agency will help drive awareness for Commit USA and support the company’s expansion into North America. Founded in 2005, Commit has offices in New York, Israel and the Ukraine, working with clients in such sectors as fintech, medtech, martech and consumer goods. To date, the company has designed over 1,200 projects for more than 1,000 companies, ranging from small startups to global brands like IBM, Salesforce and Citi. “BG&A’s empirical methods, tailored processes and award-winning team provide the optimal resources to tell our story,” said Commit USA CRO & managing director Max Nirenberg.

