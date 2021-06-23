Accounts in Transit: Bob Gold & Assocs. Lands Commit USA

Ruder Finn picks up PR duties for Singapore's National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre. The agency will work to help position NVPC as a credible and trusted thought leader in the giving space, as well as highlighting the value of its programs and initiatives. NVPC is also looking to expand its reach to a regional audience by engaging in more dialogue and contributing to conversations within the sector. NVPD director, marketing and advocacy Jeffrey Tam said that Ruder Finn “displayed a good understanding of the giving landscape and is experienced in multiple facets of PR and communications, including versatility in engaging audiences through digital and virtual platforms, which is pivotal in these times."