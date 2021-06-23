Barberitos Introduces New Initiatives for Enhanced Experience

It is too hot to hang in the kitchen, so I have been on a sushi kick of late. At the suggestion of a friend my daughter, Cecilia, and I hit up Yakuza House in Metairie for a late lunch today. With maybe 16-seats including the raw bar, and a location on a nondescript corner of Veterans Boulevard, the pristine space was full at 2:30 on a Tuesday afternoon and we were lucky to score a table—no doubt an impossible feat without a reservation in the evening. After a long run of pop-ups Chef Huy Pham bet the bank on the BYOB space in April. It seems to be paying off. Hand rolls and inventive takes on screamingly fresh nigiri sushi are the specialties here but the tempura yellowtail neck is a fine choice for those who fear the raw. Try the Kanpachi (Japanese Amberjack) nigiri dressed with the chef’s choice of adornments, in this case a very light hand was used to apply a daring combination of basil pesto, thin ribbons of fried shallot, and bit of sea salt. This bold move paid off, too.