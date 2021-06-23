Barberitos Introduces New Initiatives for Enhanced Experience

From CNU’s Public Square: After 45 years of professional practice, I’ve come to believe that creating greenway networks for informal recreation, exercise, and enjoyment of nature is one of the most fundamental elements of enlightened town planning, whether in rural, suburban, or urban locations. Simply put, greenways and the parklands they connect with neighborhoods, schools, and mixed-use centers unify everything to produce a superior community form, enhancing marketing, increasing property values, providing for stormwater infiltration, and improving the quality of residents’ lives. For these reasons, the most livable new urban communities have been those which have prominently featured greenways, such as Harbortown, Baldwin Park, and The Town of Tioga, discussed later in this article.